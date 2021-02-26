Friday, February 26th 2021 Show Links
News / Moray

Coronavirus: Three employees at Elgin construction firm test positive

by David Mackay
February 26, 2021, 2:52 pm Updated: February 26, 2021, 2:59 pm
© PAPost Thumbnail

Three employees at a Moray timber factory have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last week amid concerns about a high number of cases across the region.

Robertson says all the areas its Elgin-based employees were working were deep cleaned ahead of positive results being returned.

Two of the staff did not attend for work due to feeling unwell while the third went home as soon as they began to experience symptoms.

The construction firm says it is beginning a weekly mist disinfection routine to reassure employees while limiting the chances of Covid spreading.

All residents in Keith urged to get coronavirus tests following surge in cases

Concerns about high number of Moray cases

The cases come amid warnings about a high number of coronavirus cases in Moray.

Figures published by NHS Grampian show that the infection rate is currently about 10 times higher than it was in September last year.

Meanwhile, Moray has recorded more cases than Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire in the last week despite a significantly smaller population.

A Robertson spokeswoman explained the construction firm was doing all it can to limit the spread.

She said: “The facility is complying with face coverings and social distancing, among other measures and the management team have been hosting regular toolbox talks to reinforce our Covid safe operating procedures and advise employees of the positive results of their colleagues.

“We are introducing a weekly demisting clean from today to provide further reassurance to employees that their health and safety is our utmost priority.

“As a business, we continue to promote our Covid safe operating procedures to all employees and actively encourage them to observe these guidelines both at work and domestically.”