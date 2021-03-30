Moray oil boss denies rape bid charge

An oil boss accused of sexually assaulting a woman at his second home left before the police arrived because he “didn’t have any clothes to wear the next day”, a trial has heard.
Andrew Murray, 51, is on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen accused of sexually assaulting and attempting to rape a woman at his Union Grove property following an after-party, having earlier attended a party at Pittodrie.
