Lorry ‘on its side’ after coming off north-east road

A man has been taken to hospital after a lorry came off a north-east road and came to rest on its side.

The A95 Craigellachie road has been shut between Keith and Mulben following the incident shortly after 10am.

It is understood the lorry has come to rest in a field while recovery crews are also at the scene.

Bad weather has swept across Moray today with heavy snow and hail showers being split by bright sunshine.

A police spokeswoman said: “At about 10.20am police were called to a report of a lorry on its side after coming off the A95 between Mulben and Keith.

“Emergency services attended and the road has been closed while the vehicle is recovered.”

An ambulance service spokesman said: “We received a call at 10.32am to attend an incident on the A95 between Keith and Mulben.

“One ambulance was sent to the scene and a male patient was transported to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.”