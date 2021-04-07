Three people appear in court charged with attempted murder following assault on Forres High Street

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Three people have appeared in court charged with attempted murder following an assault on Forres High Street which left a man with serious injuries.

Rhys Baker, 28, Caitlin Turner or Wells, 21, and Suzanne Kelly, 28, appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Baker, whose general address was given as Forres, faced charges of assault to injury and attempted murder.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Turner, from Elgin, faced assault and attempted murder charges and was released on bail.

Kelly, from Forres, faced a single attempted murder charge and was released on bail.

Both made no pleas.

Baker will appear from custody within the next eight days, while no date has been set for Kelly and Turner to return to court.

The assault took place on High Street in Forres on Saturday night, with a 27-year-old man taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called around 11.55pm on Saturday, April 3, following the report of a serious assault on High Street, Forres.

“Officers attended and a 27-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to serious injuries.”