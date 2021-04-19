RAF Lossiemouth tributes mark 31st anniversary of fatal air crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A special service has been held to mark the 31st anniversary of the RAF Shackleton crash on Harris, in which 10 people were killed.

The military aircraft, Gambia 08, took off from RAF Lossiemouth on April 30 1990 as part of a maritime exercise.

Its radar had been turned off as part of the training drill, and the crew asked air traffic control for permission to land at Benbecula.

But, in the poor weather, it crashed into the Maodal mountain near Northton, killing everyone on board.

The Shackleton aircraft, nicknamed The Old Grey Ladies, were flown by 8 Squadron until they were withdrawn from service in 1991.

The group currently operates the E-3D Sentry aircraft, and arrived at RAF Lossiemouth last week to participate in a Nato training mission.

It is also beginning a move from RAF Waddington to Moray for the arrival of new surveillance plane Wedgetail.

Today a Covid-compliant memorial service was held at St Aidan’s Church to mark 31 years since the crash.

Representatives from RAF Lossiemouth and 8 Squadron were in attendance, while family members of those involved viewed via a live video stream.

Officer Commanding 8 Squadron, Wing Commander Victoria Williams, said: “As part of a long-planned visit to the RAF Lossiemouth, 8 Squadron wished to mark the 31st anniversary of the loss of Gambia 08 in a small ceremony.

“The Squadron had originally planned to visit Harris last year to mark the 30th anniversary, but Covid regulations prevented us from travelling.

“The ceremony has enabled the Squadron to pay its respects, not only to the 10 souls lost on board that day, but also to the loved ones that were left behind, many of whom still live in the local area.

“We also reflected on the kindness, care and compassion shown by the locals of Northton on the day of the crash and the days, weeks and months that followed.”