Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Covid vaccination nurses in Elgin have taken part in a viral dance craze to fund lifesaving defibrillators.

The 40-strong team from the Fiona Elcock Centre hopped, shimmied and waved their hands on their way to raising money for charity Keiran’s Legacy.

For the last week the medics have been boogieing at scenic locations across Moray including Grant Park in Forres, Cooper Park in Elgin and the Craigellachie Bridge.

Elgin Covid nurses dance to remember Moray teen

Today the crew completed their dance fundraising mission outside the Elgin vaccination centre where nurses have been inoculating thousands from Covid.

The NHS Grampian staff have already raised about £5,700 through the effort to support the cause, which was set up by the family of 16-year-old Keiran McKandie following his death while cycling in March 2016.

Since its formation, the cause has funded more than 90 defibrillators to help save lives across the north and north-east.

Keiran’s mum Sandra McKandie, who is a former nurse and chairwoman of the charity, explained the challenge typified the teen’s personality.

She said: “It’s outdoors, it’s energetic, it’s fun, all the things that Keiran loved in his life.

“It’s been a very difficult year for charities not being able to fundraise and we want to make sure we are still out there saving lives – it’s very important to us.

“The Kilt Walk is virtual this year so they opened it up to people dancing or cycling instead to raise money for their charity so we decided to do something fun.”

Dance craze has inspired people across the world

Mrs McKandie’s husband Gordon proposed taking part in a dance challenge after seeing the Jerusalema craze take off across the world.

The song has inspired hope, community spirit and positive thoughts across the world since a dance routine was created by an Angolan dance group.

The Covid nurses in Elgin were led in the routine by sisters Chloe Davidon, who is a fitness instructor, and performer Lori Davidson.

The Kilt Walk is supported by The Hunter Foundation, meaning donations pledged to Keiran’s Legacy by May 3 will be topped up by 50%.

Mrs McKandie said: “It’s been amazing to see how positive and energetic everyone has been.

“The song has gone viral all over the world and it seemed to capture perfectly what Keiran and the charity is about.”

Donations to help the Elgin Covid nurses on their dance mission to support Keiran’s Legacy can be made online or on the charity’s Facebook page.