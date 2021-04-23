Moray man who sexually assaulted string of children left one victim hoping she would ‘suffocate and die’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A Rothes man who raped and abused children across the north-east has been told he is facing a “substantial” jail term.

Gary Dunn raped and sexually abused children for more than 20 years at addresses in Moray and Aberdeen.

One victim told the High Court in Edinburgh that she hoped she could “suffocate and die” during one attack.

Dunn, 61, had denied a string of charges but was found guilty of three rapes and three indecency crimes against girls.

The offences began in 1998 and continued until 2019.

Victim: ‘I just wanted it to stop’

Judge Lady Poole described the case as “very serious and unpleasant” and told Dunn: “These are very serious offences of child sexual abuse.

“Clearly a substantial custodial sentence is going to be appropriate in this case.”

During the trial, one victim told the court that Dunn had subjected her to a painful sexual ordeal when she was 13 or 14.

She said: “I had my head in between pillows and I was hoping I could suffocate and die to be honest.”

Advocate depute Peter Ferguson asked her how she felt after the incident and she replied: “I felt sore. I felt numb. I just wanted it to stop.”

Children as young as nine targeted

Dunn had preyed on the child previously and told her to close her eyes during sex acts he performed on her.

Dunn’s most recent abuse of a child occurred in 2018 and 2019 when he sexually assaulted a girl from the age of 10, simulated sex with her and raped her.

He had previously molested another girl from the age of nine from 2003 to 2006.

Sentence was deferred on Dunn, who appeared in the dock with the aid of two walking sticks, for background reports and a risk assessment. He was placed on the sex offenders’ register.