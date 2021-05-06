Popular Elgin Indian restaurant to remain shut ‘for the time being’ after family members of staff test positive for Covid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A popular Indian restaurant in Elgin is to remain shut “for the timebeing” after family members of staff there tested positive for Covid-19.

Qismat on Elgin High Street announced on Monday that they would be shutting for a “couple of days” to allow staff members to be tested.

Now, in a social media statement, the owners confirmed that positive Covid tests were returned, meaning the premises will remain shut for the next few days.

They made this decision on the advice of both the local authority and track and trace, with all staff members isolating.

A full risk assessment of the restaurant was carried out by Public Health, who confirmed that they were satisfied with their procedures and protocols.

The statement added: “Due to the rise of cases in Moray, we believe it’s vital that everyone continues to play their part in protecting each other, protecting our local businesses, and ultimately, protecting Moray as a whole.

“We thank you for your patience and continued support, and wish all those affected a speedy recovery.

“Stay Safe.”

