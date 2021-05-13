Man airlifted to hospital after mobility scooter and council van collide in Elgin

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A pensioner has been airlifted to hospital after his mobility scooter collided with a council van in Elgin.

Emergency services were called to the scene outside Scotmid Co-Op on North Street at about 9.45am on Thursday.

The man suffered a serious leg injury and was airlifted to the major trauma unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

A police spokeswoman said: “At about 9.45am this morning, police received a report of an elderly man injured after his mobility scooter collided with a van in North Street, Elgin.

“Emergency services attended and the elderly man has been taken by SCAA to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with a leg injury.”

The van driver was uninjured.

The road was cordoned off while officers investigated.

A spokeswoman for SCAA said: “We took the call at 9.50 this morning and we airlifted the ERMs team, the specialist clinical team, to the scene where we worked with Scottish Ambulance crew, land crew, a nurse and police and airlifted the injured gentleman to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, to the major trauma centre there. That’s a flight of about 30 minutes.

“We landed in a park nearby, behind a primary school and we were able to quickly reach the scene.”

Confirming that a council van was involved in the incident, a spokeswoman for Moray Council said: “Our thoughts are with the man injured this morning in an incident in North Street, Elgin.

“We can confirm this incident involved a council vehicle however due to the ongoing nature of enquiries it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”