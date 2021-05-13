Friday, May 14th 2021 Show Links
Man airlifted to hospital after mobility scooter and council van collide in Elgin

By Lauren Taylor
May 13, 2021, 12:05 pm Updated: May 13, 2021, 7:21 pm

A pensioner has been airlifted to hospital after his mobility scooter collided with a council van in Elgin.

Emergency services were called to the scene outside Scotmid Co-Op on North Street at about 9.45am on Thursday.

The man suffered a serious leg injury and was airlifted to the major trauma unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

The man was airlifted to hospital following the North Street incident. Picture: Jason Hedges

A police spokeswoman said: “At about 9.45am this morning, police received a report of an elderly man injured after his mobility scooter collided with a van in North Street, Elgin.

“Emergency services attended and the elderly man has been taken by SCAA to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with a leg injury.”

The van driver was uninjured.

The man was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Chris Sumner

The road was cordoned off while officers investigated.

A spokeswoman for SCAA said: “We took the call at 9.50 this morning and we airlifted the ERMs team, the specialist clinical team, to the scene where we worked with Scottish Ambulance crew, land crew, a nurse and police and airlifted the injured gentleman to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, to the major trauma centre there. That’s a flight of about 30 minutes.

“We landed in a park nearby, behind a primary school and we were able to quickly reach the scene.”

Confirming that a council van was involved in the incident, a spokeswoman for Moray Council said: “Our thoughts are with the man injured this morning in an incident in North Street, Elgin.

“We can confirm this incident involved a council vehicle however due to the ongoing nature of enquiries it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”