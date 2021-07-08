Man taken to hospital after light aircraft crash lands on Elgin airfield

A man has been taken to hospital after a light aircraft crash landed near Elgin.

The single-seater light aircraft was flying over the Birnie area before crashing down at Easterton Airfield, which is operated by Highland Gliding Club.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene at about 4pm.

One man was taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Upon arrival officers quickly placed a cordon around the wreckage, sealing off the scene.

A police spokesman said: “Around 4pm on Thursday 8 July 2021, police received a report of a crash involving a single-seater aircraft crash Easterton, near Birnie, Elgin.

“Emergency services attended and one man has been taken to hospital. Inquiries are ongoing.”

More as we get it.