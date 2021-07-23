Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Moray

Jail for drugs courier after serious motorbike crash reveals his illicit trade

By David Love
July 23, 2021, 6:00 am
Drug courier Garry Collie crashed his motorbike in Elgin
A man who was caught with over £25,000 of heroin after crashing his motorbike has been jailed for 15 months.

Garry Collie, who was seriously injured in the accident on Thornhill Road in Elgin, was unmasked as a drug courier when his stash was discovered in a rucksack.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard previously that police officers who attended the July 28 2019 accident were given the backpack by paramedics.

Fiscal depute Alex Swain said that the zip was open and officers could see inside that there was a brown taped package, a bag containing brown powder and £1556 of money inside another bag.

Collie, 38, of Duncan Drive, Elgin, had to be taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for a broken leg and a badly damaged knee. He was not charged at the time, Ms Swain added.

Analysis later revealed that there was a total of 511.5 grams of heroin, with a maximum street value of £25,210.

Ms Swain said it was a year before Collie was able to appear in court on July 7 2020 charged with being concerned in the supply of the class A drug.

Police at the scene of the motorbike crash in Thornhill Road, Elgin.

Collie admitted the offence.

Defence solicitor Stephen Carty said his client accepted that a jail sentence was inevitable.

He said: “He got involved in alcohol, it led to drugs and heroin. He agreed to transport a quantity of drugs and he accepts the folly of that decision. He was not in a fit state to drive a motorcycle and there was an accident.

“This has given him a jolt regarding his drug addiction and has sought help.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken forfeited the cash sum retrieved and told Collie that because of a similar previous conviction and the amount of drugs involved, there was no alternative to custody.

“I seriously hope this has been a wake-up call for you. Jail is serious enough but you are lucky to be here as motorcycle accidents can have more serious consequences,” the sheriff added.

