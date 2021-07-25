Firefighters tackle gorse wildfire south of Elgin

Firefighters are tackling a gorse wildfire south of Elgin.

Reports of the fire at Thomshill came in at around 2pm on Sunday, July 25.

Six appliances and a water carrier are currently at the scene, with teams from Elgin, Fochabers and Lochabers coming together to fight the blaze.

A spokeswoman from the fire service said that around 530 square feet of gorse was alight.

The stop message came through just after 5.20pm once the fire was now surrounded.

No more appliances are required at the moment and relief crews are taking over.