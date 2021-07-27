Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Moray

Teenager, 18, dies and another fights for life after A96 tragedy

By David Mackay
July 27, 2021, 9:57 am Updated: July 27, 2021, 11:20 am
Emergency services were called to the scene on the A96, south of Keith near the Blackhillock junction. Photo: Google Maps
An 18-year-old man has died and another is fighting for his life following a fatal road crash on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road near Keith.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the accident south of the Moray town at about 7.30pm on Monday.

Police have now confirmed that an 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

What do we know about the A96 crash?

The collision involved a lime green Ford Fiesta and a yellow Ford Transit and happened near the Blackhillock junction.

The 18-year-old was the driver of the Ford Fiesta.

Meanwhile, three people aged 23, 28 and 19 who were in the Ford Transit were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary from the scene near Keith.

The 23-year-old is in a critical condition.

Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene alongside an air ambulance, GP vehicle and a resuscitation rapid response unit.

Two were taken to hospital in Aberdeen by ambulance while a third was airlifted for treatment.

The A96 was closed overnight between Keith and Huntly for nearly 10 hours while investigations were done following the fatal collision.

Did you see the vehicles?

Police are continuing investigations to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Officials have appealed for witnesses who saw either the Ford Fiesta or Ford Transit at the time to come forward.

Police have described the lime green Fiesta involved in the collision as “distinctive”.

Sergeant Craig McNeil, from the road policing unit in Aberdeen, said: “Inquiries are ongoing and we’re appealing for people with any information, dash-cam footage and who perhaps saw either vehicle shortly before the crash to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 and quote incident number 3280 from July 26.

