Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / Moray

‘It feels like it’s been a long time coming’: New Lossiemouth bridge gets planning permission

By David Mackay
August 3, 2021, 12:18 pm Updated: August 3, 2021, 12:23 pm
An artist impression of the proposed new East Beach bridge in Lossiemouth.
An artist impression of the proposed new East Beach bridge in Lossiemouth.

Construction is poised to begin on the new East Beach bridge in Lossiemouth after planning permission was granted today.

The Moray town has been devastated since the previous crossing was shut amid safety concerns in July 2019.

Now hopes have been raised the community will be reunited with the sands next year after plans were approved for a £1.8million replacement.

When will the Lossiemouth bridge be open?

Contractor Beaver Bridges expects to begin building the new bridge over the winter.

It is hoped the first people will walk across the River Lossie to the much-loved beach in spring next year.

Bollards will be put at the end of the bridge to prevent vehicles driving across with footpaths upgraded on the Esplanade to encourage people to walk across.

The bridge will be built slightly downstream from the existing bridge due to the span being slightly shorter, which will reduce construction costs.

Ahead of the decision, David Bremner, chairman of Moray Council’s planning committee, said: “It feels like this has been a long time coming but there are set processes we must follow to allow planning approval and I’m delighted for the Lossiemouth community that we’ve reached this milestone.

“The next stage is for the contractor, Beaver Bridges, to finalise and submit the technical information, drawings and permits required for the associated construction work.

“At this point everything is still on schedule for the bridge to be operational by spring 2022 and I look forward to seeing it progress over winter.”

Lossiemouth Community Council has welcomed today’s news as “great news”.

What will happen to old Lossiemouth bridge?

