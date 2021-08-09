Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 9th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Tennis ace Maria Sharapova shares sunny shots from north-east as her tour of Scotland continues

By Lauren Taylor
August 9, 2021, 11:13 am Updated: August 9, 2021, 11:20 am
Maria Sharapova explores the north-east.
Maria Sharapova explores the north-east.

Tennis superstar Maria Sharapova has been sharing more videos with her fans on social media as she explores the north-east.

The 34-year-old Russian took to Instagram to share more videos of her travels to her 4.1 million followers on Sunday.

The stories show Ms Sharapova enjoying the north-east, exploring the grounds of Ballindalloch Castle and later the River Spey.

In one Instagram story the now-retired former world number one shared a snap of herself jumping for joy outside the castle, enjoying the warm weather the north-east had to offer.

Maria Sharapova enjoying the warm weather outside Ballindalloch Castle. PIC: Maria Sharapova Instagram.

In another story, the Olympic silver medalist wrote: “We found the sun, the lawns and endless happiness.”

Maria Sharapova shares shots of the castle with her fans. PIC: Maria Sharapova Instagram.

The text appeared as the camera panned over the sun-kissed castle and grounds.

On Saturday, Sharpova shared stories from the north-west as she explored areas like Plockton and Kyle of Lochalsh.

While in the Highlands, the five-time Grand Slam winner shared stories showing herself wearing a green rain coat. She wrote: “This rain coat took me through the jungle of Rwanda, and now through the thunderstorms in the Kyles of Scotland.”

In another story, Sharapova shared a snap of a boat, with rain water running under the rood creating puddles on the floor.

Maria Sharapova shared images with her fans of her trip to Scotland. PIC: Maria Sharapova Instagram.

She said: “Apparently this is normal in Scotland?” followed by a laughing face emoji.

According to Forbes, Sharapova was the highest paid female athlete in the world 11 years running. She announced her retirement from professional tennis in February 2020 following defeat to Donna Vekić at the Australian Open.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]