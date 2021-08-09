Tennis ace Maria Sharapova shares sunny shots from north-east as her tour of Scotland continues

Tennis superstar Maria Sharapova has been sharing more videos with her fans on social media as she explores the north-east.

The 34-year-old Russian took to Instagram to share more videos of her travels to her 4.1 million followers on Sunday.

The stories show Ms Sharapova enjoying the north-east, exploring the grounds of Ballindalloch Castle and later the River Spey.

In one Instagram story the now-retired former world number one shared a snap of herself jumping for joy outside the castle, enjoying the warm weather the north-east had to offer.

In another story, the Olympic silver medalist wrote: “We found the sun, the lawns and endless happiness.”

The text appeared as the camera panned over the sun-kissed castle and grounds.

On Saturday, Sharpova shared stories from the north-west as she explored areas like Plockton and Kyle of Lochalsh.

While in the Highlands, the five-time Grand Slam winner shared stories showing herself wearing a green rain coat. She wrote: “This rain coat took me through the jungle of Rwanda, and now through the thunderstorms in the Kyles of Scotland.”

In another story, Sharapova shared a snap of a boat, with rain water running under the rood creating puddles on the floor.

She said: “Apparently this is normal in Scotland?” followed by a laughing face emoji.

According to Forbes, Sharapova was the highest paid female athlete in the world 11 years running. She announced her retirement from professional tennis in February 2020 following defeat to Donna Vekić at the Australian Open.