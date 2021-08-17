Missing Elgin man Graham McCausland traced by police

An Elgin man who went missing from his home has been traced safe and well.

Police say Graham McCausland, 65, has been found after he was last seen on Thursday August 12, at around 5pm.

Police issued the appeal yesterday following four days of absence from his home in the Moray town.

A spokesman said today: “Following our appeal yesterday, Mr McCausland has been traced safe and well.

“Many thanks to everyone who commented or shared our post.”