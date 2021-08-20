Police ask for help in search for missing Elgin man Murray McLaren

Police have issued an appeal for a man who has been reported missing in the Elgin area.

Murray McLaren, 37, was last seen close to Dr Gray’s Hospital in the town at around 8.30pm yesterday.

Mr McLaren is 6ft 2ins and of muscular build, with ginger hair and a beard.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a royal blue hoodie and jogging bottoms, and he was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who has knowledge of his whereabouts or has information that could help to trace him is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number PS-20210819-3534.