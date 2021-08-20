Concerns raised over a rise in the number of domestic abuse incidents in Moray

Concerns over an increase in domestic abuse during the pandemic have been raised with police chiefs.

At a meeting of the police and fire and rescue services committee, chairwoman Paula Coy said she was “extremely disappointed” to see the rise in incidents in Moray from 819 in April 2019 to March 2020 to 913 in the most recent reporting period.

Her comments came as members discussed the annual police performance report.

Ms Coy, SNP councillor for Elgin North, said: “I’m extremely disappointed with the domestic abuse figures.

“Disappointed but not surprised as this has been a very difficult time.

“Also the detection rate for rape is concerning on a national level and that is an ongoing issue for me.”

She called for a thematic report on violence towards women and girls to come back to committee which was agreed.

Other issues brought up with included a drop in the number of police officers across Moray, Aberdeen city and Aberdeenshire from 1,103 to 1,060 full-time equivalent posts, and traffic issues in central Elgin.

Conservative councillor for Heldon and Laich James Allan said: “Looking at the figures, officer numbers are down by 42.

“Does this impact on the delivery of the service and the moral of officers?”

‘A unique time for all the emergency services’

Chief superintendent George MacDonald, divisional commander for the north-east division, said the police had faced similar problems to other organisations in attracting new recruits as a result of the pandemic, but was confident there would be significantly more officers in post by the end of September.

He said: “This has been a unique time for all the emergency services.

“The value of drawing meaningful comparisons with outcomes is diluted because of the circumstances we’ve been working under.

“I’d like to focus on the challenges ahead.”

Labour councillor for Elgin South John Divers highlighted traffic issues in the town centre.

He said: “We have a huge issues on Batchen Street, Batchen Lane and the High Street.

“North Street is closed and traffic is directed up Batchen Street which is pedestrianised.

“I get quite scared driving up Batchen Street with all the people walking down and vehicles parked there for hours.

“And we have vehicles travelling up Batchen Lane, which is one way, the wrong way.”

Local area commander, chief inspector Norman Stevenson, said he was aware of the issues and it was a priority for him to have visible patrols in the area.