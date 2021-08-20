Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Conservatives win Aberdeenshire Council’s Mid-Formartine by-election

By Lauren Robertson
August 20, 2021, 12:38 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Sheila Powell has been elected as councillor for Mid Formartine.
Sheila Powell has been elected as councillor for Mid Formartine.

Aberdeenshire’s newest councillor has been named.

Sheila Powell has been voted in to represent Mid-Formartine, which covers towns and villages including Balmedie, Belhelvie, Pitmedden and Oldmeldrum following a by-election this week.

The Conservative replaces former SNP councillor Karen Adam, who resigned in May after being elected as an MSP for Banffshire and Buchan.

Her election means the council will return to a full complement with 70 elected members.

Votes were counted electronically at Inverurie Town Hall on Friday morning.

Ms Powell said she was delighted to have won, and will join fellow councillors Jim Gifford, Paul Johnston and Andrew Hassan to represent the area. 

A total of 3,257 votes were cast by constituents, meaning there was a turnout of just under 28% at the by-election.

Results: Ms Powell, Con, 1,480; Jenny Nicol, SNP, 1,205; Jeff Goodhall, Lib Dems, 412; Peter Kennedy, Greens, 144.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.