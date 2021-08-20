Elgin police officers to be trained to use Tasers after increase in violent assaults

Elgin is to become a hub for police officers specialising in Taser use.

The move comes as part of Police Scotland’s aim of increasing the numbers of officers trained in using the equipment by 1,500 over the next three years.

While there are already 520 Taser specialists working across the country, none of them are based in Moray.

At a meeting of Moray Council police and fire and rescue services committee on Thursday, members were told the proposal would improve safety for officers following an increase in assaults including those involving knives and other bladed weapons.

Superintendent Alan Wright from the operational support division of Police Scotland said: “There are about 70 specially trained officers (STOs) currently on duty across Scotland but none in Moray, so we are looking to create a hub in Elgin going forward.

“The introduction of STOs has brought an improvement to public and officer safety.

“However, violent incidents remain a concern and the associated risk to the public and police remains a significant issue.

“But the most effective deterrent is de-escalation communication. It’s the most important piece in our armoury.”

‘The use of a Taser is an absolute last resort’

Tasers have been presented during 907 incidents across Scotland and fired 113 times.

Safer to use than other equipment, Tasers cause injury to less than 1% of people hit compared to 16% when spray is used and 62% of those struck with batons.

Conservative councillor for Keith and Cullen Donald Gatt raised issue with the extra numbers of specialist officers.

He said: “Police officers need to be safe in the execution of their duty.

“But to go from 3% of officers to 11.68% carrying Tasers seems to be a terribly large increase.”

Supt Wright assured Mr Gatt using communication and de-escalating techniques to defuse situations without the use of equipment was the focus for officers.

He said: “The use of a Taser is an absolute last resort and it must be appropriate and proportionate.”

Members were advised STOs would be able to wear body cameras while on duty as they are already available to officers in Moray.