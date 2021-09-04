Family of north-east teen launch mission to support charities who rushed to their aid when he died

The family of an Elgin 13-year-old who took his own life last year have launched a 1,200-mile mission to support the rescuers and services who rushed to their aid.

Elgin High School student Philip Polese was airlifted to hospital in Edinburgh in November last year by medics attempting to save him.

Now parents Kay and Eddie Polese have launched a campaign to support the crews who rushed to their side when they needed them most.

Friends of Philip join cause

Mr and Mrs Polese have set the target of completing a 1,200-mile joint challenge in memory of Philip.

The distance represents the journey done for many happy family holidays to Italy, which was always done by car.

Already more than £2,400 has been pledged with donations due to be split between Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Finlay’s Friends Charity and Archie’s child bereavement service in Grampian.

And the family has been especially moved by Ben Gault, 14, who was one of Philip’s friends, signing up to help – already clocking up 100 miles walking and cycling on his own.

Mrs Polese said: “We are so grateful to Ben. As soon as he heard about it from his mum he wanted to help and his supporters have donated more than £200.”

His parents say Philip loved the “adventure” of travelling to Italy by car and ferry with a journey through the Alps.

Mr Polese said: “We have so many happy memories of family holidays to Pordenone in Italy and decided to use this as the inspiration for the fundraising event.

“It is the distance of our route travelling by car from Elgin to Pordenone, not counting the ferry crossing from Hull to Rotterdam.

“Philip was so proud of his part-Italian family roots and loved to visit our relations there. My aunt and uncle and cousins all loved to make a fuss over him.”

Fundraising mission to thank charities

The family has chosen the charities due to the support they received following Philip’s death.

Already, they have been overwhelmed with the number of donations that have been made.

The challenge has been popular with nearby friends and dog-walkers.

And it has gone international with friends and family overseas pledging to contribute miles to the total, including Mrs Polese’s sister in Jersey and a family friend in Madeira, who nicknamed Philip “Agent Shortbread” due to his Scottish roots.

In Fife, Phililp’s grandmother Jean is also taking part while encouraging neighbours in her sheltered housing to take part too.

Everyone is invited to join in this event either by clocking some km between now and then and /or joining in our fun day… Posted by Elgin Youth Cafe on Wednesday, 1 September 2021

Mrs Polese said: “We want to share the funds raised between three charities whose support has meant a lot to us.

“The air ambulance crew looked after me as Philip was rushed to Edinburgh’s Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

“When we arrived there, I had nothing with me and I really appreciated being given a comfort kit provided by the Finlay’s Friends charity, which contained all sorts of useful things and really helped me feel cared for in the midst of an extremely distressing time.

“We know from Elgin Youth Cafe that Archie’s child bereavement services have been really supportive to the staff and young people and especially Philip’s closest friends.”

How can you support the Polese family?

The Polese family has teamed up with Elgin Youth Cafe, where Philip attended regularly, for a fun event for people to contribute to the total.

A 10K walk has been organised for Saturday, September 18 from Elgin Youth Cafe around the town, taking into the Mayne Farm ponds.

People have been invited to take part from 10am to 4pm with spin bike sessions running between 10am and noon.

The walk will leave the cafe at about 12.30pm and is due to return at about 2.30pm.

People can also submit contributions of walking, running or cycling by e-mailing Mrs Polese at kaypolese7@gmail.com

Donations to support the fundraiser can be made online here.