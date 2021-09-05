Man, 18, reported missing in Moray

Police are currently appealing for any information regarding a man who went missing on September 4.

Alexander ‘Zander’ Craib went missing from Hopeman, Moray and was last seen at around 1.30am near the town centre.

The 18-year-old has not been seen or been in contact with anyone since then and concern is growing for his welfare.

He is described as around 5ft 8ins tall with light brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a Hopeman Bowling Club top, black trousers and blue Adidas trainers.

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 1891 of 4 September 2021.