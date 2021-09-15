Moray Council to offer homes to Afghanistan refugees

Moray Council has confirmed it will provide refuge to about 20 people seeking safety from Afghanistan.

The local authority has agreed to take part in the UK’s resettlement scheme for families fleeing the Taliban.

Talks are due to be held with the Ministry of Defence to use up to 10 of their vacant homes in Moray to provide initial housing.

It is expected that the houses will be leased from the MoD for a minimum of two years and be sublet to the families.

Home Office funding will be used to employ a temporary resettlement team to coordinate the operation and meet the needs of families arriving in Moray.

Moray Council convener Shona Morrison said: “It’s heartening to see members united in the recognition of our ability here in Moray to assist Afghan citizens through the various resettlement schemes.

“The funding we’ll be eligible for will go towards ensuring the wellbeing and support for Afghan families arriving in Moray, including education services, housing and any urgent needs they may have.

“As a local authority, we’re committed to welcoming and supporting all relocated citizens, including unaccompanied asylum seeking children, to Moray to provide a safe and supportive home environment and I hope all residents join us in doing so.”

In 2016, Moray Council resettled seven families from Syria, which included 13 adults and 14 children.

Six out of the seven families have since been given leave to remain in the UK, which allows them permanent residency in the country.