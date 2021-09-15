Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021
News / Moray

Moray Council to offer homes to Afghanistan refugees

By David Mackay
September 15, 2021, 3:07 pm Updated: September 15, 2021, 3:17 pm
The first families from Afghanistan arrived in Aberdeenshire on August 31.
Families have been fleeing Afghanistan due to the rise of the Taliban. Photo: Shutterstock

Moray Council has confirmed it will provide refuge to about 20 people seeking safety from Afghanistan.

The local authority has agreed to take part in the UK’s resettlement scheme for families fleeing the Taliban.

Talks are due to be held with the Ministry of Defence to use up to 10 of their vacant homes in Moray to provide initial housing.

It is expected that the houses will be leased from the MoD for a minimum of two years and be sublet to the families.

Home Office funding will be used to employ a temporary resettlement team to coordinate the operation and meet the needs of families arriving in Moray.

Moray Council convener Shona Morrison. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Moray Council convener Shona Morrison said: “It’s heartening to see members united in the recognition of our ability here in Moray to assist Afghan citizens through the various resettlement schemes.

“The funding we’ll be eligible for will go towards ensuring the wellbeing and support for Afghan families arriving in Moray, including education services, housing and any urgent needs they may have.

“As a local authority, we’re committed to welcoming and supporting all relocated citizens, including unaccompanied asylum seeking children, to Moray to provide a safe and supportive home environment and I hope all residents join us in doing so.”

In 2016, Moray Council resettled seven families from Syria, which included 13 adults and 14 children.

Six out of the seven families have since been given leave to remain in the UK, which allows them permanent residency in the country.

