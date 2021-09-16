Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Moray

Concern growing for missing Elgin man Mark Toner

By Denny Andonova
September 16, 2021, 7:05 pm Updated: September 16, 2021, 7:06 pm
Mark Toner hasn't been seen or heard of since Wednesday morning.
Mark Toner hasn't been seen or heard of since Wednesday morning.

Police are appealing for the public’s assistance to trace a missing Elgin man.

Mark Toner was reported missing from his hometown after being last seen in the Duncan Drive area at around 10am on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old has not been seen or in contact with anyone since this time and concern is growing for his welfare.

He has been described as 5ft 9ins, of slim build and with a bald head. He also could be wearing glasses.

When last seen, he was wearing grey jogging bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote incident number PS-20210916-1079.

