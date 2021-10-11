Motorists warned to expect delays as four-month active travel works get under way on A96 near Lhanbryde

A busy Moray road will go down to one lane as a four-month active travel project gets under way.

Bear Scotland is working to make the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road safer for pedestrians and cyclists between Lhanbryde and Fochabers.

They will create a 6ft-wide shared footpath and cycleway along a near-half mile stretch of the eastbound carriageway, towards Threaplands Cafe and Garden Centre.

One lane of the single carriageway will be shut during various stages of the £195,000 works and a traffic light system will be in place.

Motorists are also being warned to expect a 30mph speed limit.

However, Bear Scotland has vowed to keep disruption to a minimum by carrying out some of the work at night and the rest outwith peak hours.

Traffic managed to maintain worker safety

All traffic management will be removed when work is not being carried out to minimise disruption to road users.

The project also includes installing a second crossing point and upgrading the existing one.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “We’re pleased to see this active travel project get underway on the A96 east of Lhanbryde.

“This investment from Transport Scotland will provide the local community with a safer active travel link from the village toward Threaplands Cafe and Garden Centre, which we hope will encourage more journeys on foot and by cycle.

“The traffic management is essential to keep the workforce and road users safe during this project.

“We’ve planned works to take place overnight as well as outwith peak hours and have arranged for the traffic management to be removed when work is not being carried out to ensure minimum disruption to road users.

“We would like to thank motorists in advance for their patience during this project and advise them to plan ahead by checking Traffic Scotland for up to date journey information and leave some extra time to reach their destination.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained online.