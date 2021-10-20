Man airlifted to hospital after entering Moray Firth trying to rescue dog

A man was airlifted to hospital on Wednesday after being plucked from the sea going to the aid of a dog in the Moray Firth.

Kessock Lifeboat launched around 9.10am to three men in the water off Chanonry Point, a popular dolphin watching site.

Two made it ashore while a small army work boat located the man still in the firth.

He was airlifted by the Inverness-based coastguard search and rescue helicopter to Raigmore Hospital. His condition is unknown.

“The people had reportedly entered the water to assist a dog in difficulty in the strong currents off the point,” said a spokesperson for the lifeboat.

“Our lifeboat made best speed to the scene in unfavourable conditions with wind over tide, where it was ascertained that two of the three members of the public had made it safely to shore, with one unaccounted for.

“Our helm initiated a search pattern from the last known location of the casualty and a Mayday alert was released from UK Coastguard for all vessels in the vicinity to attend.

“A local military vessel located the casualty and he was rescued on board and transferred to hospital via Rescue 151 (Inverness coastguard helicopter). We wish the casualty a speedy recovery. The dog did what dogs do and got out safely by itself.”

Helm Jon Ashburner said: “Today’s successful outcome for the casualty was a result of excellent teamwork from the volunteer crew of the RNLI lifeboat, in conjunction with local coastguard teams on the shore and Rescue 151 above.

“It’s also a timely reminder to dog owners or onlookers to call 999 or 112 if they see a dog in difficulty in the water. The RNLI advises that you don’t enter the water to rescue them as you put yourself in danger and the dog is naturally more able to get out than you.”