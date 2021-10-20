Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Man airlifted to hospital after entering Moray Firth trying to rescue dog

By Mike Merritt
October 20, 2021, 4:15 pm Updated: October 20, 2021, 4:54 pm
Kessock Lifeboat

A man was airlifted to hospital on Wednesday after being plucked from the sea going to the aid of a dog in the Moray Firth.

Kessock Lifeboat launched around 9.10am to three men in the water off Chanonry Point, a popular dolphin watching site.

Two made it ashore while a small army work boat located the man still in the firth.

He was airlifted by the Inverness-based coastguard search and rescue helicopter to Raigmore Hospital. His condition is unknown.

“The people had reportedly entered the water to assist a dog in difficulty in the strong currents off the point,” said a spokesperson for the lifeboat.

“Our lifeboat made best speed to the scene in unfavourable conditions with wind over tide, where it was ascertained that two of the three members of the public had made it safely to shore, with one unaccounted for.

“Our helm initiated a search pattern from the last known location of the casualty and a Mayday alert was released from UK Coastguard for all vessels in the vicinity to attend.

“A local military vessel located the casualty and he was rescued on board and transferred to hospital via Rescue 151 (Inverness coastguard helicopter). We wish the casualty a speedy recovery. The dog did what dogs do and got out safely by itself.”

Helm Jon Ashburner said: “Today’s successful outcome for the casualty was a result of excellent teamwork from the volunteer crew of the RNLI lifeboat, in conjunction with local coastguard teams on the shore and Rescue 151 above.

“It’s also a timely reminder to dog owners or onlookers to call 999 or 112 if they see a dog in difficulty in the water.  The RNLI advises that you don’t enter the water to rescue them as you put yourself in danger and the dog is naturally more able to get out than you.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal