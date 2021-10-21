Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Car park improvement plans submitted for Moray beauty spots to cope with visitor rise

By David Mackay
October 21, 2021, 7:01 pm Updated: October 21, 2021, 7:01 pm
Hopeman beach is a popular destination for sun-seekers. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Moray Council has lodged plans to create new car park facilities at beauty spots to cope with the influx of visitors of recent years.

The proposals form part of a £510,000 vision to ensure tourism infrastructure in the region can keep up with the surge in staycations.

Concerns have been raised during the coronavirus pandemic that some locations are becoming overwhelmed with sightseers.

It is hoped the Coast to Country project will equip rural sites across the region with the right infrastructure to cater for visitors while minimising disruption for locals.

What car park improvements are planned?

Moray Council has lodged planning applications for three new car parks at beauty spots.

There are 10 new spaces proposed near Bow Fiddle Rock in Portknockie near a site with workshops in the village.

Plans also include an access height barrier to block large vehicles from entering and an upgrade to the footpath on the coast.

There are 25 new car park spaces planned for hikers climbing Ben Rinnes with improved drainage.

Bow Fiddle Rock. Photo: DCT Media

And there are a further 15 new spaces proposed for near the sports pavilion in Hopeman, which has been overwhelmed with beach-goers during the last two summers.

Laurie Piper, chief executive of Visit Moray Speyside, welcomed the step forward in plans to improve tourism infrastructure in the area.

He said: “I am pleased to see that the Coast to Country project is progressing.

“These applications are part of a £500,000 set of improvements to be made to key tourism locations across the region, which, whilst long overdue and very welcome.

“I hope they are just the start of more work to deliver a better experience for visitors to Moray Speyside.”

Moray Council expects the work to be completed in April. 

What else is planned?

New and enhanced campervan and motorhome facilities in Cullen, Ballindalloch and Craigellachie have also been included as part of the Coast to Country project.

Meanwhile, public toilets in Ballindalloch and Findhorn are also in line for an upgrade.

A cyclist with Ben Rinnes in the background. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

The proposals have been drawn up by the council with Visit Moray Speyside and the Findhorn Village Conservation Company, who run the toilets in the village.

Moray Council has applied to the Scottish Government’s rural tourism infrastructure fund to cover about half of the total cost of the project.

The remaining funding is expected to come from the UK Government’s coastal communities fund, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and contributions from local groups.

 

