Moray primary school forced to close as police and council investigate ‘incident’

Police and council bosses are investigating an incident that has forced the closure of a Moray primary school.

Students of St. Peter’s Primary School in Buckie were advised to stay at home this morning due to an incident that had taken place at the school.

It hasn’t currently been disclosed by either the police or the council what has transpired at the primary school.

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “We’re working with police colleagues to determine the circumstances around the incident at St Peter’s Primary School and will update parents and carers as soon as possible.

“Meantime, work will be provided for home learning.”

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.