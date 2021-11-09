Readers’ letters: Modern slavery victims should take priority

Sir, – Having read your article, I was pleased to see that council officials are recommending not spending £141,600 to mark Aberdeen’s historic links to slavery.

As the Autumn 2021 Salvation Army (SA) newsletter notes it “supported 2,250 victims of modern slavery” last year, might I respectfully suggest that any other than nominal expenditure by our council on historical slavery would be inappropriate and they ought to be exploring ways of assisting the SA instead.

The SA report their need to move victims hundreds of miles to safe houses and, if the council has surplus funds the upgrading of empty council houses and supplying some to the SA would get my vote ahead of virtue signalling gestures.

Roy Roxburgh, North Deeside Road, Cults, Aberdeen.

SNP is right to publicise mandate

Sir, – The barely suppressed anger in Mr Shortreed’s comments at the SNP having the temerity to publicise their mandated raison d’etre while the world’s eyes are on Scotland is hilarious but rather pitiful. With the UK Government actively denying any kind of platform for the host country’s leader, I think we would be more than justified to make even more noise than a newspaper ad.

Attendees from former colonies have come here and recognised Scotland’s predicament in our quest for self-determination. They will be on our side if we need support, as will other countries. President Biden presenting our First Minister with a gift for the people of Scotland was important and symbolic too. This UK Government has few friends internationally and it’s no wonder when duplicity and bad faith are their badges of honour.

Mr Shortreed’s union dividend stopped paying out a long time ago.

Peter E. Smith, Aigas, Beauly.

Time for MPs to give up extras

Sir, – The current sleazy revelations about our elected representatives highlights the need for drastic change. The law needs to be changed so anyone who is elected as an MP, MSP, MEP from that point on must stop all other employment/activities which provide any form of financial or material benefits. This includes directorships, after dinner speaking, newspaper columns, chat shows and so on. If you cannot live on the £80,000 + pa salary, simply do not stand for election!

David M Edes, Brudes Hill, Inverness.

Westminster won’t help in transition

Sir, – I recently had an interesting discussion with some friends on the topic of Aberdeen’s transition from oil and gas to green energy – and the support or otherwise of the Westminster government to help achieve this.

Our view was the UK Government is not overly interested in supporting transition from oil and gas in Aberdeen because (1) it’s in their interest to minimise economic development prior to the next independence referendum and (2) they are renowned for short-term thinking. We also noted that the Westminster government refused to match the £500m from the Scottish Government for the energy transition, while the recent UK budget gave a ‘levelling-up’ payment of just £20m for a new Aberdeen city centre market. Hardly a compensation for the 60 years of income from the oil and gas cash cow!

The UK Government has also just invested in two carbon capture plants in ‘Red Wall’ areas in northern England rather than the much more sensible north-east of Scotland which has significantly more advanced infrastructure, expertise and empty gas reservoirs.

These are yet more reasons why I now believe Scotland’s future should be in Scotland’s hands.

Willie Dunbar, Deeside Gardens, Aberdeen.

Cash for Dons is an own goal

Sir, – I am shocked at the persistence of our councillors who still wish to spend public cash on a new stadium for Aberdeen Football Club when they already have one.

What is wrong with the council? There have been many other folk that feel the same as I do, and yet again a new plan presented and a meeting to be held on November 12.

Why can’t the council concentrate on one thing at a time? They are meant to be representing the people of Aberdeen, they are elected by the people and paid by the people, so why spend our hard-earned cash on a private club?

Leave our beach alone and finish the projects that are still ongoing – Union Terrace Gardens, the Middlefield Muddle which looks horrendous – and what have they ultimately cost us?

The beach is our refuge nowadays and there is nothing wrong with it, it just needs some TLC. Give us a break from all the disruptions.

Ann Killman, Aberdeen

No solution to gull woes

Sir, – Residents have been complaining for how long about the scourge of the sea gulls, with no positive action being taken by the local authority?

However, now that their so called “jewel in the crown” building, Aberdeen Art Gallery, is receiving the same treatment as many others, it’s headline news and action must be taken.

Like everything else, it will possibly take the city council years to come up with a solution, and in the meantime the negative impact on the gallery as well as the public visiting it will continue.

If they can come up with a solution, could they also consider something for all the others being affected by these flying rats?

Derek Cruden, Aberdeen