Body of missing Inga Van Der Heiden discovered near Elgin monument

The body of missing woman Inga Van Der Heiden has been discovered on Lady Hill in Elgin.

Police blocked off access to the hill, which is topped by the Duke of Gordon’s Monument, after the discovery was made at around 10am.

The body has now been formally identified, and Inga’s family have been made aware.

Emergency services were seen yesterday searching the River Lossie for the 27-year-old, after she was last seen in Elgin at around 7am on Thursday morning.

That evening, police put out an appeal for her, saying they were “extremely concerned”.

In a post on the North-East Police Division Facebook page, officers said there are no apparent suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

It added: “The media and members of the public are thanked for their support during our investigation.”