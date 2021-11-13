Brora defeat Wick in Highland League Cup first round

Brora Rangers progressed to the second round of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup with a 3-0 victory against Wick Academy.

The Cattachs did the damage in the first half in this north derby at Harmsworth Park with Jordan MacRae, Dale Gillespie and Matthew Wright finding the net.

Brora will find out their second round opponents in next Thursday’s draw with ties to be played on Saturday December 4.

Cattachs take their chances

The home side had the first chance in the opening 40 seconds with Ryan Campbell releasing Steven Anderson, but the striker dragged his shot from the left side of the area wide.

In the fifth minute Brora took the lead with Dale Gillespie’s corner from the right – which Wick felt should have been a goal kick – finding Mark Nicolson and although his header was blocked MacRae was on hand to finish from close range.

After 17 minutes the Cattachs doubled their lead with MacRae beating goalkeeper Graeme Williamson to Ali Sutherland’s through ball before colliding with Williamson after shooting.

Referee Lee Robertson pointed to the penalty spot and Gillespie found the bottom left corner.

Today’s teamlines are as follows. pic.twitter.com/ZDn8TCMcxg — Wick Academy FC (@WickAcademyFC) November 13, 2021

Shortly after falling two behind Anderson shot off target for the Scorries after good work from David Allan in the build up.

On 25 minutes Wick midfielder Jack Halliday burst into the box but his shot was brilliantly saved by Joe Malin before Anderson’s attempt on the rebound was blocked.

Three minutes later Brora made it 3-0 with MacRae’s flick setting Wright free inside the penalty area and he calmly stroked beyond Williamson.

Visitors look for more

Brora came out looking for goals at the start of the second half and Wick defender Ross Allan almost diverted the ball into his own net under pressure from Sutherland before scrambling it off the line.

The Scorries to their credit never let their heads drop with the pace and industry of Mark Macadie causing the visitors problems.

However, it was to be a day where nothing quite went for the hosts. They won corners and free-kicks around the box but couldn’t make them count and in open play their final pass too often didn’t find its intended target.

With 20 minutes left Brora sub Harry Hennem cut in from the left flank and arrowed a shot just wide of the front post.

Then Sutherland’s angled drive was parried by Williamson before Danny Mackay’s clearance stopped Hennem netting on the rebound.

Brora continued to be a threat but were at times wasteful in the final third. Their last chance was with a couple of minutes remaining.

Sutherland and MacRae combined to send Ally MacDonald through on the left side, but Williamson made a good stop.