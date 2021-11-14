Woman, 69, dies in hospital following Elgin road crash

A 69-year-old woman has died in hospital after she was involved in a two-car crash on a road in Elgin.

Police and ambulance were called out to the scene on the A941 New Elgin road between Edgar Street and North Street at around 1.50pm on Saturday.

The woman, who was driving a blue Volkswagen Golf, was transferred to Dr Gray’s Hospital in the Moray town, where she later died.

The driver of the other car, a yellow Audi A1, was uninjured in the collision.

Emergency services closed the road for several hours while they carried out inquiries.

Officers have now issued an appeal for anyone who may be able to assist them with their investigation into the incident.

Sergeant Steve Manson, of the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.

“At the time of the incident, the road was very busy and I am looking for anyone that may have seen either vehicle prior to the crash or may have dashcam footage, to the police to come forward.”

Those who believe they may be able to help are asked to contact 101 and quote the incident reference number 2017 of November 13.