Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Woman, 69, dies in hospital following Elgin road crash

By Craig Munro
November 14, 2021, 4:01 pm Updated: November 14, 2021, 4:04 pm
The A941, where the incident took place yesterday.

A 69-year-old woman has died in hospital after she was involved in a two-car crash on a road in Elgin.

Police and ambulance were called out to the scene on the A941 New Elgin road between Edgar Street and North Street at around 1.50pm on Saturday.

The woman, who was driving a blue Volkswagen Golf, was transferred to Dr Gray’s Hospital in the Moray town, where she later died.

The driver of the other car, a yellow Audi A1, was uninjured in the collision.

Emergency services closed the road for several hours while they carried out inquiries.

Woman taken to hospital following two-car crash in Elgin

Officers have now issued an appeal for anyone who may be able to assist them with their investigation into the incident.

Sergeant Steve Manson, of the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.

“At the time of the incident, the road was very busy and I am looking for anyone that may have seen either vehicle prior to the crash or may have dashcam footage, to the police to come forward.”

Those who believe they may be able to help are asked to contact 101 and quote the incident reference number 2017 of November 13.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]