Woman taken to hospital following two-car crash in Elgin

A woman has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on a road in Elgin.

Police and ambulance were called out to the scene, on New Elgin Road, at around 1.50pm.

The female driver of one of the cars was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in the Moray town, but her condition is not currently known.

The road has been closed in both directions to allow officers to investigate the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 1.50pm, police and emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash on New Elgin Road.

“A female driver was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital.

“The road is closed in both directions while officers carry out inquiries.”