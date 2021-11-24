Keiran’s Legacy donates vital supplies to Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance

A Moray charity has provided Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance with vital supplies to support its life-saving work.

Keiran’s Legacy has recently donated key resources, including a training defibrillator and medical infusion devices, which are now being used regularly by emergency crews.

The charity was set up by the parents of Elgin teenager, Keiran McKandie, who died in a tragic accident five years ago.

Since then, they have been calling for greater coordination of emergency services and fundraising for defibrillators to be installed across Moray to avoid a repeat of circumstances.

Sandra and Gordon McKandie visited SCAA’s base in Aberdeen to learn about the vital role the donated kit plays in training crew and treating patients.

Paramedic team leader Ewan Littlejohn said: “The training defibrillator is a valuable tool to use in coaching scenarios and doesn’t interfere with our frontline kit that stands ready for any fast response.

“The infusion pumps are another key piece of equipment – vital when transferring medical patients.

“The donation from Keiran’s Legacy will help us care for many more patients in the future and we’re extremely grateful for this generous support.”

Making a difference in an emergency

Mrs McKandie has been nursing for more than 30 years and is well aware of the value of a service such as SCAA.

She said: “Getting trained people with the right equipment to the scene of an illness or accident as quickly as possible saves lives.

“Keiran’s Legacy is helping ensure that the nearest resource is deployed to an emergency with the essential kit to make a difference.

“Neither life-saving equipment nor trained staff were nearby when Keiran had his accident and we vowed to dedicate a charity in his name which would work to fund training and kit in a bid to ensure others would have a fighting chance of survival.”

Since the death of their son, Sandra and Gordon McKandie have dedicated themselves to improving the chances of survival across Scotland.

They set up Keiran’s Legacy in memory of their son with the goal of saving lives through the provision of vital first response equipment.

The charity has funded more than 100 defibrillators for communities and frontline responders since it launched, as well as providing life-saving training to more than 1,600 people.

“We have also saved the lives of eight people which is priceless,” Mrs McKandie added.

The charity is continuing its work by supporting other responders through well-being projects.

She continued: “Keiran was 16-years-old when he was involved in a fatal accident and we know he would have supported the work of SCAA.

“Through these donations, Keiran’s Legacy is affecting change, saving lives and ensuring that Keiran remains part of our society and that he is not forgotten.”