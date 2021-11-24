Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Keiran’s Legacy donates vital supplies to Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance

By Ellie Milne
November 24, 2021, 3:32 pm Updated: November 24, 2021, 3:49 pm
Sandra and Gordon McKandie of Keiran's Legacy with SCAA's Aberdeen-based Helimed 79 crew (from left) Paramedic James Cursiter, Pilot Captain John Stupart and Paramedic Team Leader Ewan Littlejohn

A Moray charity has provided Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance with vital supplies to support its life-saving work.

Keiran’s Legacy has recently donated key resources, including a training defibrillator and medical infusion devices, which are now being used regularly by emergency crews.

The charity was set up by the parents of Elgin teenager, Keiran McKandie, who died in a tragic accident five years ago.

Since then, they have been calling for greater coordination of emergency services and fundraising for defibrillators to be installed across Moray to avoid a repeat of circumstances.

Sandra and Gordon McKandie visited SCAA’s base in Aberdeen to learn about the vital role the donated kit plays in training crew and treating patients.

Keiran’s Legacy was set up in memory of Keiran Mckandie

Paramedic team leader Ewan Littlejohn said: “The training defibrillator is a valuable tool to use in coaching scenarios and doesn’t interfere with our frontline kit that stands ready for any fast response.

“The infusion pumps are another key piece of equipment – vital when transferring medical patients.

“The donation from Keiran’s Legacy will help us care for many more patients in the future and we’re extremely grateful for this generous support.”

Making a difference in an emergency

Mrs McKandie has been nursing for more than 30 years and is well aware of the value of a service such as SCAA.

She said: “Getting trained people with the right equipment to the scene of an illness or accident as quickly as possible saves lives.

“Keiran’s Legacy is helping ensure that the nearest resource is deployed to an emergency with the essential kit to make a difference.

“Neither life-saving equipment nor trained staff were nearby when Keiran had his accident and we vowed to dedicate a charity in his name which would work to fund training and kit in a bid to ensure others would have a fighting chance of survival.”

Sandra McKandie has campaigned for better access to defibrillators since the death of her son Keiran. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media.

Since the death of their son, Sandra and Gordon McKandie have dedicated themselves to improving the chances of survival across Scotland.

They set up Keiran’s Legacy in memory of their son with the goal of saving lives through the provision of vital first response equipment.

The charity has funded more than 100 defibrillators for communities and frontline responders since it launched, as well as providing life-saving training to more than 1,600 people.

“We have also saved the lives of eight people which is priceless,” Mrs McKandie added.

The charity is continuing its work by supporting other responders through well-being projects.

She continued: “Keiran was 16-years-old when he was involved in a fatal accident and we know he would have supported the work of SCAA.

“Through these donations, Keiran’s Legacy is affecting change, saving lives and ensuring that Keiran remains part of our society and that he is not forgotten.”

