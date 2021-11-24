More than 1.5 million Covid vaccine booster doses delivered in Scotland

Scotland has passed the milestone of 1.5 million Covid vaccine booster doses delivered by the NHS, just over two months after the programme started.

The first Scots received third doses of the vaccine back on September 20, but the roll-out ramped up at the beginning of this month with an average of 30,000 delivered every day.

The latest figures now show 1,502,266 people have had the booster dose.

That includes almost a quarter of those aged between 50 and 59, who have recently been urged to book their appointment using the national online portal – with an option to receive their flu vaccine at the same time.

Unpaid carers or people who live with someone who is immunosuppressed can also book online if they are over 16.

Vaccination is ‘bedrock of Covid fight’

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said Scotland continues to be the most vaccinated part of the UK for first, second and third doses.

He said: “I am pleased by the progress so far of the autumn/winter vaccination programme – one and a half million third doses and boosters is a significant milestone – and I want to thank again everyone involved in the delivery.”

Calling vaccination the “bedrock of our fight against Covid-19”, he added: “The booster jab offers longer lasting protection against the virus and we strongly encourage all those eligible to book an appointment as soon as possible.

“Remember you can get a booster from 24 weeks after you had your second dose.

“Where anyone experiences difficulty gaining access to their vaccination centre they should seek to reschedule their appointment where possible and, if they require additional assistance, contact their Health Board to discuss options.”

Regional breakdown

Nine people across Scotland died with coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to the most recent statistics from the Scottish Government.

They included one in Aberdeenshire and Moray, and two recorded in the Highlands.

There are 66 people being treated in Scottish intensive care units with the virus – an increase of six from yesterday – though the total number of patients in hospitals has dropped by 35 to 708.

In the area served by NHS Grampian, 78 people are being treated in hospital with Covid, of whom nine are in the ICU at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

NHS Highland, meanwhile, has recorded a drop in patient numbers, from 31 yesterday to 26 today.

Across Scotland, 3,080 new cases of coronavirus were reported, an increase of more than 500 from yesterday’s figure.

They included 151 in both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, as well as 154 in the Highlands.

There have been 95 new cases recorded in Moray, 11 in Shetland, 10 in Orkney and six in the Western Isles.