EC-OG bulks up its board to support ‘crucial enabler of energy transition’

Subsea energy storage company EC-OG has appointed an experienced business leader to its board to help power the company’s growth.

Bob Black has taken a non-executive director role on the board, representing the EC-OG’s investor, Par Equity.

Mr Black brings 30 years’ experience across the oil and gas and defence industries, and was previously CEO of unmanned maritime systems software provider, SeeByte. He holds a PhD in physics from the University of Edinburgh.

Richard Knox, managing director at EC-OG said: “Battery systems have been identified as central to the transition to a low carbon energy system.

“In the underwater environment, our battery system technologies provide a reliable, local power enabler for remote and autonomous operations.

“With an extensive track record in the growth of technology and consulting businesses to international markets, Bob joins at an important time for our business and will help propel our plans for rapid global growth within the energy transition.”

Mr Black said it he joined the firm at a “significant time in the company’s growth trajectory”.

He added: “EC-OG’s technology portfolio will be a crucial enabler of energy transition, with broad applications across the underwater, offshore and onshore environment.”

Venture capital firm Par Equity took a stake in EC-OG in April last year when it lead a £1.6million investment round which was also backed by the British Business Bank.

EC-OG’s core technology, Halo, is a modular and scalable battery storage system that can be used to provide deep sea electrical power at a fraction of the cost of alternatives.

By removing the need for undersea power cables, it provides a reliable, uninterrupted power supply, located at the point of use.

The firm’s intelligent energy management system (IEMS) incorporates “smart” microgrid controllers combined with high density Lithium-ion battery technology.

The appointment of Mr Black follows that of Bob MacDonald as chairman in January.