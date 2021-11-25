Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EC-OG bulks up its board to support ‘crucial enabler of energy transition’

By Erikka Askeland
November 25, 2021, 6:27 pm
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. EC-OG?s Halo technology offers modular and scalable battery storage, capable of integrating with marine renewable energy systems to create a zero-emission power system at a fraction of the cost of traditional methods of power delivery. Picture shows; EC-OG's halo technology. unknown. Supplied by EC-OG Date; Unknown

Subsea energy storage company EC-OG has appointed an experienced business leader to its board to help power the company’s growth.

Bob Black has taken a non-executive director role on the board, representing the EC-OG’s investor, Par Equity.

Mr Black brings 30 years’ experience across the oil and gas and defence industries, and was previously CEO of unmanned maritime systems software provider, SeeByte. He holds a PhD in physics from the University of Edinburgh.

Richard Knox, managing director at EC-OG said: “Battery systems have been identified as central to the transition to a low carbon energy system.

“In the underwater environment, our battery system technologies provide a reliable, local power enabler for remote and autonomous operations.

“With an extensive track record in the growth of technology and consulting businesses to international markets, Bob joins at an important time for our business and will help propel our plans for rapid global growth within the energy transition.”

Mr Black said it he joined the firm at a “significant time in the company’s growth trajectory”.

He added: “EC-OG’s technology portfolio will be a crucial enabler of energy transition, with broad applications across the underwater, offshore and onshore environment.”

Venture capital firm Par Equity took a stake in EC-OG in April last year when it lead a £1.6million investment round which was also backed by the British Business Bank.

EC-OG’s Halo technology offers modular and scalable battery storage, capable of integrating with marine energy systems.

EC-OG’s core technology, Halo,  is a modular and scalable battery storage system that can be used to provide deep sea electrical power at a fraction of the cost of alternatives.

By removing the need for undersea power cables, it provides a reliable, uninterrupted power supply, located at the point of use.

The firm’s intelligent energy management system (IEMS) incorporates “smart” microgrid controllers combined with high density Lithium-ion battery technology.

The appointment of Mr Black follows that of Bob MacDonald as chairman in January.

