A941 Rothes road closed from Elgin following accident near Fogwatt

The A941 Elgin to Rothes road has been closed from the New Elgin roundabout following an accident near Fogwatt.

The two-vehicle crash on Main Road in Fogwatt happened around shortly before 6pm.

A police spokeswoman confirmed: “Officers are currently in attendance at a crash on Main Road, Fogwatt.”

Fire crews were also in attendance using cutting equipment to remove a casualty from a vehicle. They left the scene around 7.15pm.

It is understood that a person is being treated at the scene by a paramedic.

More as we get it.