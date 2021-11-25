Storm Arwen: Bear Scotland warns of bridge disruption amidst strong winds, heavy rain and snow

Bear Scotland is putting additional resources in place to cope with issues from when Storm Arwen arrives on Friday.

The first named storm of the winter is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain across the country.

They have put 24-hour control rooms and additional patrols in place so any issues can be dealt with as soon as possible.

Motorists have been told to expect travel disruptions on Friday with an amber weather warning in place across much of eastern Scotland.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow warning for snow in the central Highlands and parts of northern Scotland.

Travel disruption expected on bridges

Bear Scotland has advised that restrictions may be required on bridges across the country, such as Skye Bridge, Kessock Bridge, Dornoch Bridge, Cromarty Bridge, Friarton Bridge and the Forth Road Bridge.

Main roads are expected to be impacted by high winds, while some ice and snow may be found on higher ground. Road teams will take precautionary measures, including spreading salt on certain routes where low temperatures are forecast.

Winter service patrol vehicles will be deployed overnight and will be on hand to deal with snow, particularly when drifting occurs.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s operating company representative for the north-west, said: “We are fully prepped and are closely monitoring conditions and will act quickly when required.

“We remind members of the public to check before travelling. Traffic Scotland is a great source of the latest journey information and advice.

“Drivers of high sided and wind-susceptible vehicles such as caravans and trailers should take particular care and check for restrictions.”

Stay safe in winter weather

Advice has been shared for drivers who need to drive in wintery conditions, including allowing extra time for journeys and listening out for local travel and weather information.

Drivers should slow down on the roads and keep an increased distance from other vehicles.

Bear Scotland also has gully tankers, sandbags and water pumps available in case of flooding and chainsaw operatives on standby to attend any fallen trees.

Winter driving advice and real time travel information can be found on the Traffic Scotland website.