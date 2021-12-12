Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Planning ahead: Plans to turn former Rothes pub into community hub and proposed £50 million state-of-the-art maltings

By Sean McAngus
December 12, 2021, 5:00 pm
Plans to turn former Rothes pub into community hub and proposed £50 million state-of-the-art maltings included in Moray Council's latest planning applications.
Here we look at some of the standout planning applications submitted to Moray Council in the last two weeks.

There is a Rothes bar being turned in community hub, malting plant and the transformation of hairdressers into a flat.

Malting plant

Firstly, Simpsons Malts has submitted its planning application to build its £50million maltings on the outskirts of Rothes.

The company wants to build its proposed state-of-the-art plant at Greens of Rothes on the B9015 road to Mosstodloch.

Simpsons Malt.

The aim is for the maltings to be carbon neutral, and if successful it could create 40 jobs including apprenticeships and produce 100,000 tonnes of malt per annum.

Issues raised by public

Concerns about the plant had previously been raised with the company including odour, visual impact and potential threats to the environment.

However, Steven Rowley, Simpson Malts operations director, said the company had made “some alterations to the plans” following the comments.

The fifth-generation family business announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire the 40 acres of farmland at Greens of Rothes in September 2020, subject to planning.

Plans altered following consultation

Mr Rowley said: “At the in-person event in September, we said to attendees that we intended on having the planning application submitted to Moray Council before the end of October.

“However, after considering comments received at the event, we have spent additional time making some alterations to the plans, while also having further ecological assessments conducted at the site.”

The proposal includes a processing plant, silos and sheds on a 40 acre site to the north of the town.

It is expected to be operational within two years if planning permission is approved, producing an estimated 100,000 tonnes of malt a year.

Plans to transform Rothes bar into community hub

A renewable energy company has applied for planning permission to alter the interior of a former pub in Rothes.

The Victoria Bar on 1-3 Seafield Square last opened to customers on Christmas Eve.

Proposed layout for community hub.

Agent Amos Beech is representing Fred Olsen Renewables.

Plans proposed to spilt the Victoria Bar on the ground floor from the flat on the first floor.

Papers read: “Access to the flat from inside the property will be blocked off, leaving the existing entrance on the street being the only access to the flat.

“The flat is to be sold separately. The plan is to develop the ground floor into a mixed use, community hub.”

Converting hairdressers into flat

Plans have been submitted to convert a hairdressing salon to a one bedroom flat on 24 Park Street in Portknockie.

The application is by Norman Forteath Building Design on behalf of Moira Proctor and Ian Nutall.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

