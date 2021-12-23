Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Warning disruption to Moray Council services may be ‘unavoidable’

By Ross Hempseed
December 23, 2021, 2:01 pm
Moray Council’s chief executive echoed warnings of disruption to the council’s essential services due to the surge in Omicron cases heading into the new year.

Chief executive, Roddy Burns, warned that staff absences linked to positive Covid cases and people having to subsequently self-isolate are already impacting schools and education services in Moray.

It is likely to see council services disrupted into 2022 and beyond due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Omicron cases in NHS Grampian totalled 41 on December 22.

Senior managers confirmed that contingency plans have been drafted if the Omicron variant begins to overwhelm vital services.

However, there are warnings that an impact on services such as housing repairs, education, waste and community care may be “unavoidable”.

Chief Executive, Roddy Burns, said: “It’s too early to tell exactly what level of disruption there maybe when the majority of our workforce returns after the festive break.

“But, like other councils, we’re preparing for a potential spike in absences and considering contingencies such as redeployment of staff to support priority services, just like we did earlier in the pandemic.

Omicron surge could lead to pressure on essential council services.

“Where possible, staff are homeworking to protect themselves, and also those who can’t work from home by reducing the risk of transmission in the workplace.

Mr Burns hopes to keep disruption on council services to a minimum heading into 2022 and was prioritising the “most-need services” and to “protect the workforce”.

Chief executive of Moray Council, Roddy Burns, warns of disruption to council services in the new year due to Omicron surge.

Earlier in the week, Moray Council said they are “expecting schools to re-open as normal” in the new year but were prepared to move classes to online if required.

He added: “As I said back in March 2020, this is a fast-moving situation and we will work hard to keep everyone up-to-date as it progresses.

“I urge all residents to follow health advice to look after themselves and their families; please get your booster vaccine if you haven’t already, and test regularly.

“If you haven’t received any Covid vaccine, it’s not too late to begin protecting yourself and those around you, and I would urge you to attend the Fiona Elcock Vaccination Centre in Elgin to get that protection.”

To book a booster jab through the NHS website click here.

