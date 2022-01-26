Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Councillors approve £50,000 plan for experts to help digital planning and rollout in Moray schools

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
January 26, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: January 26, 2022, 8:17 pm
Moray Council will spend £50,000 on consultants to help introduce a digital strategy in schools to improve curriculum choice and raise pupil attainment.

Cash will come from the transformation budget for improvements to services across the local authority.

But at a meeting of the education, children’s and leisure committee today concerns were raised money was supposed to go directly towards improving exam results and providing pupils with more subjects to pick from, and not on digital improvements.

Consultants will work with education and ICT officers on how best to come up with and rollout a digital strategy.

Conservative councillor for Elgin North Frank Brown put forward a motion to agree the funding but for it to come out of Covid reserves.

Councillor Frank Brown wanted the money to pay for consultants to be taken from Covid reserves.

He also suggested the option of taking the £50,000 from general reserves, but was advised there was no finds available from that pot.

Mr Brown said: “I fully support the project. What I don’t support is where it’s being funded from. I don’t think we should fund this from a budget that is intended for attainment.”

He backed up his move by saying the SNP administration was willing to use £7 million of Covid reserves to “prop up” the budget for the next financial year.

Conservative councillor for Forres Claire Feaver seconded the motion over concerns the money was for widening the curriculum and improving attainment.

She said: “This is a bit like putting the cart before the horse. We don’t have the strategy in place on how we’re going to raise attainment.

“Flinging this at it goes against the grain for me.”

Councillor Graham Leadbitter believes getting the digital strategy right is key to raising attainment and improving the curriculum in schools.

SNP councillor for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter believed the digital strategy was central to improving results and subject availability.

He said: “It’s difficult to provide the level of choice that councillor Brown, I and other councillors would like to see in the curriculum unless we get this right.

“I don’t agree this should come out of Covid reserves.”

Mr Leadbitter put forward an amendment to agree the £50,000 for the specialist consultants come out of the transformation budget.

He was seconded by SNP Buckie councillor Sonya Warren.

Secondary schools representative Susan Slater said the digital improvement plans went “hand-in-hand” with measures to improve curriculum choice and attainment, but it was important to get the strategy right.

Digital strategy goes ‘hand in hand’ with raising attainment in schools

Independent councillor for Forres George Alexander said: “We’ve heard a lot of references to horses and carts. I would say the cart has been in front of the horse as far as IT and schools have been concerned for years, and this is an effort to put the horse in front of the cart. Where the money comes from doesn’t bother me.”

The amendment was carried by six votes to five.

Following preliminary work, one firm capable of carrying out the work has been identified.

It had been hoped a report on the digital strategy in schools would come to members before the end of the current council term, but that time frame has slipped.

