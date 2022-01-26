Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New year, new opportunities for Skye nursery pupils

By Garrett Stell
January 26, 2022, 5:00 pm
Bun-Sgoil Shlèite nursery
Pupils at Bun-Sgoil Shlèite in Skye have been enjoying their brand new nursery building, and outdoor learning shelter courtesy of James MacQueen Building Contractors and R.HOUSE.

Pupils at a primary in Skye are enjoying a recent upgrade for outdoor education.

Highland Council expanded the nursery provision at Bun-Sgoil Shlèite in December. There is now a brand new nursery building and outdoor learning shelter.

The new two-classroom unit replaces the former nursery building and can accommodate up to 28 Gaelic and English Medium pupils.

‘A wonderful new asset’

James MacQueen Building Contractors Ltd was the principal contractor and worked with the council’s property team on the project.

The team at James MacQueen and R.HOUSE, which creates timber homes on Skye, also gifted an outdoor building to the school.

Mr MacQueen said this will allow pupils to learn and play outside, no matter the weather. On Skye, he said, that’s a perk that borders on necessity.

“We are deeply proud to be able to support our local community and thrilled that the children and teachers are already enjoying and benefiting from their new space.”

Bun-Sgoil Shlèite nursery
Head teacher Katie Wight said that the outdoor shelter provides new opportunities for children to learn through nature.

“Since moving into our new purpose-built building in December, our learners have been thoroughly enjoying the new space and all the opportunities it brings in supporting their learning.

“This is a wonderful asset to our school community. We are looking forward to developing and making it our own in the months and years to come.”

New opportunities for ELC

Last year, state childcare provision increased from 600 hours to 1,140 hours for three-, four- and eligible two-year-olds.

Highland Council’s housing and property chair, Councillor Laurie Fraser, said that new facilities like the one at Bun-Sgoil Shlèite will help the council meet increased obligations to parents.

“[I]t is fantastic news when our projects reach completion and can be enjoyed by the local community.”

He described the unit as “modern, fit for purpose accommodation”.

Councillor John Finlayson, chairman of the education committee, said the new facility provided the perfect start to a new year.

“I am sure the space will continue to be a great asset to the school and local community for years to come.”

He added he was pleased a local company did the work, supporting the island economy.

