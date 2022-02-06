Planning ahead: Proposed pet crematorium, bird hide in Cabrach and extension of facilities at Elgin farm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Here we look at some of the standout planning applications submitted to Moray Council over the course of the past seven days.

Firstly, Richard Murray has submitted a planning application for a pet crematorium.

He is being represented by Grant and Geoghegan Limited for the change of use of a farm building to a pet crematorium at Mains of Tannachy in Portgordon.

The agricultural building will be used for pet incineration.

Bird hide proposed in Cabrach

At Inverharroch Farm in the Cabrach, a bird hide is being proposed.

An application has been submitted by Cabrach Trust.

The agricultural land is currently being used for sheep grazing.

The proposed bird hide will be 5.4m x 3m.

In December, the Cabrach Trust revealed plans worth in the region of £3.5m to revamp Inverharroch Farm.

It pledged to deliver 15 new jobs and a £14.7m boost to the local economy over a 14-year period.

Like many rural communities, the Cabrach has suffered a decline, with fewer than 100 people now calling it home.

Last month, Cabrach Trust chief executive Jonathan Christie stressed the importance of sustainability.

He explained: “Every decision is being made to be sustainable and in harmony with the natural environment.

“There will be a broad range of activities including packaging to protect the environment.

We have an opportunity to get things right from the outset in harmony with the environment.” Jonathan Christie

“We have planted more than 3,000 trees so far, and a few thousand are to be planted in the spring.

“We have an opportunity to get things right from the outset in harmony with the environment.”

Extension of facilities at Elgin farm

Plans have been submitted for the extension of existing grain store and creation of an farm office at Maryfield Farm near Elgin.

The planning application is by John Wink Design on behalf of CHR Russell.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

