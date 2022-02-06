Planning ahead: Proposed pet crematorium, bird hide in Cabrach and extension of facilities at Elgin farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Planning ahead: Proposed pet crematorium, bird hide in Cabrach and extension of facilities at Elgin farm

By Sean McAngus
February 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

Here we look at some of the standout planning applications submitted to Moray Council over the course of the past seven days.

Firstly, Richard Murray has submitted a planning application for a pet crematorium.

He is being represented by Grant and Geoghegan Limited for the change of use of a farm building to a pet crematorium at Mains of Tannachy in Portgordon.

The agricultural building will be used for pet incineration.

Plans for proposed pet crematorium at Mains Of Tannachy, Portgordon.

Bird hide proposed in Cabrach

At Inverharroch Farm in the Cabrach, a bird hide is being proposed.

An application has been submitted by Cabrach Trust.

The agricultural land is currently being used for sheep grazing.

The proposed bird hide will be 5.4m x 3m.

Proposed bird hide at Inverharroch Farm.

In December, the Cabrach Trust revealed plans worth in the region of £3.5m to revamp Inverharroch Farm.

It pledged to deliver 15 new jobs and a £14.7m boost to the local economy over a 14-year period.

Like many rural communities, the Cabrach has suffered a decline, with fewer than 100 people now calling it home.

Cabrach Trust bosses hope to deliver £14.7m social return on investment for distillery and heritage centre.

Last month, Cabrach Trust chief executive Jonathan Christie stressed the importance of sustainability.

He explained: “Every decision is being made to be sustainable and in harmony with the natural environment.

“There will be a broad range of activities including packaging to protect the environment.

We have an opportunity to get things right from the outset in harmony with the environment.”

Jonathan Christie

“We have planted more than 3,000 trees so far, and a few thousand are to be planted in the spring.

“We have an opportunity to get things right from the outset in harmony with the environment.”

Extension of facilities at Elgin farm

Plans have been submitted for the extension of existing grain store and creation of an farm office at Maryfield Farm near Elgin.

Extension of facilities at Maryfield Farm near Elgin.

The planning application is by John Wink Design on behalf of CHR Russell.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

