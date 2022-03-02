Kevin Bridges adds another Aberdeen date as three shows sell out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kevin Bridges adds another Aberdeen date as three shows sell out

By Danica Ollerova
March 2, 2022, 10:00 am Updated: March 2, 2022, 5:14 pm
Comedian Kevin Bridges has added a fourth date at P&J Live as Aberdeen fans snapped up all tickets for his previously announced shows.

The popular funnyman, who is known for his observational humour, will return to Aberdeen with his hotly-anticipated new show The Overdue Catch-Up.

His original gig on October 1 sold out even before tickets went on sale to the general public. The pre-sale for the funnyman’s show started at 10am on December 1 and tickets were almost all gone by lunchtime, said P&J Live bosses.

The comedian previously broke box office records with his last two tours – Brand New in 2018 and A Whole Different Story in 2015 – winning awards from Ticketmaster and Ents24 for the Fastest Selling Ticket of the Year.

Kevin Bridges is coming to Aberdeen’s P&J Live for The Overdue Catch-Up.

And Aberdeen fans also felt they were overdue a catch-up with the famous Scottish comedian as tickets for his three north-east gigs also sold out within minutes.

Tickets likely to sell out quickly

So, the decision was taken to add an extra show on Sunday October 2 to meet the incredible demand for tickets for the 10,000 capacity gig.

Comedy enthusiasts are encouraged to be quick and buy tickets for his fourth Aberdeen show when they go on sale at 10am on Friday March 4.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said: “We are so chuffed that the first three shows have sold so well and we are thrilled that Kevin has announced a fourth night at P&J Live. We are sure his huge fanbase here in the north-east are looking forward to a good laugh.”

In other news, Kevin has recently announced that he would be releasing his book The Black Dog – that he wrote during the pandemic – later this year.

How to book tickets to see Kevin Bridges in Aberdeen

Comedian Kevin Bridges will bring his new stand-up The Overdue Catch-Up to Aberdeen’s P&J Live from September 29 to October 2.

Tickets for the October 2 gig will go on sale at 10am on Friday March 4 here.

