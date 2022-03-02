Kevin Bridges adds another Aberdeen date as three shows sell out

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Comedian Kevin Bridges has added a fourth date at P&J Live as Aberdeen fans snapped up all tickets for his previously announced shows.

The popular funnyman, who is known for his observational humour, will return to Aberdeen with his hotly-anticipated new show The Overdue Catch-Up.

His original gig on October 1 sold out even before tickets went on sale to the general public. The pre-sale for the funnyman’s show started at 10am on December 1 and tickets were almost all gone by lunchtime, said P&J Live bosses.

The comedian previously broke box office records with his last two tours – Brand New in 2018 and A Whole Different Story in 2015 – winning awards from Ticketmaster and Ents24 for the Fastest Selling Ticket of the Year.

And Aberdeen fans also felt they were overdue a catch-up with the famous Scottish comedian as tickets for his three north-east gigs also sold out within minutes.

Tickets likely to sell out quickly

So, the decision was taken to add an extra show on Sunday October 2 to meet the incredible demand for tickets for the 10,000 capacity gig.

Comedy enthusiasts are encouraged to be quick and buy tickets for his fourth Aberdeen show when they go on sale at 10am on Friday March 4.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said: “We are so chuffed that the first three shows have sold so well and we are thrilled that Kevin has announced a fourth night at P&J Live. We are sure his huge fanbase here in the north-east are looking forward to a good laugh.”

In other news, Kevin has recently announced that he would be releasing his book The Black Dog – that he wrote during the pandemic – later this year.

Here, delighted to finally announce that during the covid jail stints I wrote a novel. Mental. Anyway, it’s being published by @Wildfirebks and it’s already available for pre-order here https://t.co/h0DIXbbB3s with the first load of copies signed by me. Released August 18th… pic.twitter.com/cMRLYQjtQR — Kevin Bridges (@kevinbridges86) March 1, 2022

How to book tickets to see Kevin Bridges in Aberdeen

Comedian Kevin Bridges will bring his new stand-up The Overdue Catch-Up to Aberdeen’s P&J Live from September 29 to October 2.

Tickets for the October 2 gig will go on sale at 10am on Friday March 4 here.

