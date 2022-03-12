‘Without their support, I don’t know how I would have coped’: How a random bump to the head turned the life of a Moray teenager upside down

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was only a bump to the head, but it left a Moray teenager in constant pain and unable to walk.

Over the last four years, Abigail Chapman reckons she’s experienced just eight hours free from her painful, never-ending headache.

When she was just 12 years old, the Elgin Academy pupil suffered a concussion at a local soft play centre.

And the events that unfolded afterwards turned her life upside down.

At first, nothing changed for Abigail, now 16. But five months later she began to develop headaches that are still present to this day.

Road to recovery

Doctors diagnosed her with a functional neurological disorder that affected how her brain and body send signals – at one point leaving her needing a wheelchair.

Despite more than four years worth of struggles, Abigail is on the path to making a full recovery.

Her family are hopeful that her permanent headache will disappear as she progresses.

She has now spoken out about her traumatic recovery, inspiring other youngsters facing a similar situation.

Emotional rollercoaster

For Abigail, her memory of that day in 2017 is rather cloudy.

She explained: “I don’t have a clear memory of what happened as it was so quick.

“The neurologist explained to me that these bumps happen all the time and usually nothing happens.

“However, as I hit my left temple, it caused a brain injury.”

I have found recovery difficult and draining. Abigail Chapman

Abigail describes her journey back to full health as “difficult and draining”, and one with many severe setbacks.

In January 2020, she suddenly lost the ability to walk over the period of a week.

“I was in a wheelchair for two months – which was the hardest thing I have had to do,” she recalled.

“I managed to overcome that and walk again.

“Every day I continue to get better, however, I am still in pain.

“I have only managed to get some relief for around four hours which has happened on two occasions.”

Youngster embracing the challenges

Despite the setbacks and constant struggles, Abigail is refusing to let it get in the way of her goals.

She is planning to run a marathon and hopes to follow on from her silver Duke of Edinburgh award – which she began in her wheelchair – with a gold award.

The teenager is also an active member of her local Elgin Landward Rangers.

She was recently presented with the prestigious Scottish Chief Commissioner’s Thistle Award from Girlguiding Scotland for her inspiration in the face of adversity.

“Without their support, I don’t know how I would have coped with the challenges.”

Abigail said: “I have been told to not let the injury stop me from achieving my goals.

“The whole experience has taught me to appreciate the little things in life. Often little things – like standing up – can be overlooked by others.

“The support from my family and fellow ranger guides has been brilliant.

“Without their support, I don’t know how I would have coped.”