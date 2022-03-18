Norovirus outbreak forces Dr Gray’s Hospital to close its doors to all except those facing ‘life-threatening situations’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Moray

Norovirus outbreak forces Dr Gray’s Hospital to close its doors to all except those facing ‘life-threatening situations’

By Lottie Hood
March 18, 2022, 9:00 pm Updated: March 19, 2022, 11:44 am
Due to an outbreak of norovirus, only the Emergency Department at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin will be open to new patients.
An outbreak of norovirus at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin has caused the hospital to close to new admissions.

Only the Emergency Department in Elgin will be open for those with ‘life-threatening conditions’.

An outbreak of norovirus has affected 23 patients and staff across several wards. The outbreak follows a period of high levels of norovirus being experienced in the community.

This coupled with the pressures from the rise in Covid cases has left the hospital under extreme pressure with a shortage of beds.

Hospital apologises for ‘significant inconvenience’

Hospital manager Alasdair Pattinson said that patients in immediate danger should call 999.

He said: “We would assure the public that those facing life-threatening situations are continuing to be seen rapidly for life-saving treatment, as an absolute priority.

“Anyone attending at ED may well be redirected to 111 or another appropriate service. Those directed to hospital by 111 will unfortunately face a lengthy wait to be seen. This may also have an impact on access to wider NHS Grampian health and social care services.”

The norovirus outbreak has affected four wards in the hospital. Picture by Jason Hedges.

The wards most affected by the outbreak are one, five, six and eight. They are closed to visitors with the exception of those receiving end of life care.

People who feel their visit is essential are encouraged to contact the nurse in charge of the ward.

Mr Pattinson added: “We would like to apologise for the significant inconvenience this will cause some people and thank the Moray public for its patience and understanding.

“Our frontline staff continue to work incredibly hard to see and treat as many patients and possible and I would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank them for their efforts.”

Care for those in the four wards affected by the outbreak continues as usual.

