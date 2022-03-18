Norovirus outbreak forces Dr Gray’s Hospital to close its doors to all except those facing ‘life-threatening situations’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An outbreak of norovirus at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin has caused the hospital to close to new admissions.

Only the Emergency Department in Elgin will be open for those with ‘life-threatening conditions’.

An outbreak of norovirus has affected 23 patients and staff across several wards. The outbreak follows a period of high levels of norovirus being experienced in the community.

This coupled with the pressures from the rise in Covid cases has left the hospital under extreme pressure with a shortage of beds.

Hospital apologises for ‘significant inconvenience’

Hospital manager Alasdair Pattinson said that patients in immediate danger should call 999.

He said: “We would assure the public that those facing life-threatening situations are continuing to be seen rapidly for life-saving treatment, as an absolute priority.

“Anyone attending at ED may well be redirected to 111 or another appropriate service. Those directed to hospital by 111 will unfortunately face a lengthy wait to be seen. This may also have an impact on access to wider NHS Grampian health and social care services.”

The wards most affected by the outbreak are one, five, six and eight. They are closed to visitors with the exception of those receiving end of life care.

People who feel their visit is essential are encouraged to contact the nurse in charge of the ward.

Mr Pattinson added: “We would like to apologise for the significant inconvenience this will cause some people and thank the Moray public for its patience and understanding.

“Our frontline staff continue to work incredibly hard to see and treat as many patients and possible and I would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank them for their efforts.”

Care for those in the four wards affected by the outbreak continues as usual.