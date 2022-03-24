Police issue appeal for missing Elgin woman Carol Russell By James Masson March 24, 2022, 1:54 pm Police call for help to trace Carol Russell. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are appealing for information to find a missing Moray woman. Carol Russell was last seen at around 9pm on Wednesday in the Elgin area. Officers believe the 49-year-old may now be in the Lossiemouth area. She is described as being 5ft 7ins with long brown hair. Police are urging anyone with any information may to contact 101 quoting incident number PS-20220323-3607. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Woman taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash on A96 Man, 39, and woman, 34, die in Orkney crash Vandals cause £10,000 damage to Stonehaven flood barrier Aberdeen teenager charged after drugs worth more than £1,000 seized by police