Police issue appeal for missing Elgin woman Carol Russell

Police are appealing for information to find a missing Moray woman.

Carol Russell was last seen at around 9pm on Wednesday in the Elgin area.

Officers believe the 49-year-old may now be in the Lossiemouth area.

She is described as being 5ft 7ins with long brown hair.

Police are urging anyone with any information may to contact 101 quoting incident number PS-20220323-3607.