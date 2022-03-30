There are 942 retail, business and leisure units in Moray – and more than 100 of them are empty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
There are 942 retail, business and leisure units in Moray – and more than 100 of them are empty

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
March 30, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 30, 2022, 10:42 am
There are many business properties up for sale or rent in Moray. Picture by David Whittaker-Smith
There are many business properties up for sale or rent in Moray. Picture by David Whittaker-Smith

A major review into shops and services available in towns and villages across Moray has been completed.

The Moray Retail Study identifies key trends and potential demand for floor space in town centres and those in new neighbourhoods over the next five to 10 years.

Councillors will be asked to agree that the study be used as a material consideration in deciding planning applications and developing policy at a meeting next week.

There are a total of 942 retail, leisure and businesses units across Moray with 109 of those vacant.

The study covered main shopping areas in Buckie, Forres, Keith, Lossiemouth, the centre of Elgin and the town’s Edgar Road as well as smaller towns and villages.

Councillors will discuss the Moray Retail Study at a meeting next week.

Key findings of the review, which was carried out by Hargest Planning Limited, include a continued reduction of national retailers in Elgin that will significantly impact the town centre, with an increased reliance on independent retailers and leisure services on traditional high streets.

Smaller towns have a more positive outlook that has been reinforced with people working from home, while some leisure services are expected to grow.

There has also been an increase in discount retailers as well as specialist food stores across the area since the last survey was carried out 10 years ago.

Provision for retail, leisure and building services within housing developments at Findrassie in Elgin, Elgin South, Mosstodloch, Barhill Road in Buckie and Lochyhill at Forres has been laid out in the study.

In her report planning officer Rowena MacDougall stated an ageing population, lifestyle changes, online retail and uncertainty around economic growth impacted on the long-term retail trends in Moray.

Increase in discount retailers

She said: “The last retail studies and modelling work were completed in 2010 and 2012.

“These needed to be brought up to date to reflect changing retail trends, changes in population and changes in retail expenditure.

“A retail study was commissioned to provide up to date information and analysis to inform strategy, policy and designations within the next Moray Local Development Plan.”

The study will be discussed at a meeting of Moray Council’s planning and regulatory services committee on April 4.

