There are 942 retail, business and leisure units in Moray – and more than 100 of them are empty

A major review into shops and services available in towns and villages across Moray has been completed.

The Moray Retail Study identifies key trends and potential demand for floor space in town centres and those in new neighbourhoods over the next five to 10 years.

Councillors will be asked to agree that the study be used as a material consideration in deciding planning applications and developing policy at a meeting next week.

There are a total of 942 retail, leisure and businesses units across Moray with 109 of those vacant.

The study covered main shopping areas in Buckie, Forres, Keith, Lossiemouth, the centre of Elgin and the town’s Edgar Road as well as smaller towns and villages.

Key findings of the review, which was carried out by Hargest Planning Limited, include a continued reduction of national retailers in Elgin that will significantly impact the town centre, with an increased reliance on independent retailers and leisure services on traditional high streets.

Smaller towns have a more positive outlook that has been reinforced with people working from home, while some leisure services are expected to grow.

There has also been an increase in discount retailers as well as specialist food stores across the area since the last survey was carried out 10 years ago.

Provision for retail, leisure and building services within housing developments at Findrassie in Elgin, Elgin South, Mosstodloch, Barhill Road in Buckie and Lochyhill at Forres has been laid out in the study.

In her report planning officer Rowena MacDougall stated an ageing population, lifestyle changes, online retail and uncertainty around economic growth impacted on the long-term retail trends in Moray.

Increase in discount retailers

She said: “The last retail studies and modelling work were completed in 2010 and 2012.

“These needed to be brought up to date to reflect changing retail trends, changes in population and changes in retail expenditure.

“A retail study was commissioned to provide up to date information and analysis to inform strategy, policy and designations within the next Moray Local Development Plan.”

The study will be discussed at a meeting of Moray Council’s planning and regulatory services committee on April 4.