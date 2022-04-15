GALLERY: Families hunt for clues on Easter egg hunt at historic Brodie Castle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Families have been kick-starting the Easter weekend with a chocolate egg hunt round the historic grounds of Brodie Castle.

Groups have been teaming up to collect clues to solve puzzles and earn sweet treats.

It is part of the National Trust of Scotland’s series of Easter events across the holiday weekend.

Historic Brodie Castle was built in the 16th Century but was burned about 100 years later before being rebuilt in the 19th Century.

Today its picturesque grounds make them a popular destination for walks in the warm Easter weather – regardless of whether there is the prospect of a chocolate egg at the end or not.