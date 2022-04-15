GALLERY: Families hunt for clues on Easter egg hunt at historic Brodie Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Moray

GALLERY: Families hunt for clues on Easter egg hunt at historic Brodie Castle

By David Mackay
April 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
Struan Peek, 2, with his uncle Alistair MacKenzie of Nairn at Brodie Castle. Photo: Sandy McCook
Families have been kick-starting the Easter weekend with a chocolate egg hunt round the historic grounds of Brodie Castle.

Groups have been teaming up to collect clues to solve puzzles and earn sweet treats.

It is part of the National Trust of Scotland’s series of Easter events across the holiday weekend.

Historic Brodie Castle was built in the 16th Century but was burned about 100 years later before being rebuilt in the 19th Century.

Today its picturesque grounds make them a popular destination for walks in the warm Easter weather – regardless of whether there is the prospect of a chocolate egg at the end or not.

The Keep family from Coupar Angus. Matthew Keep with sons Malci, 5, and Shug, 2, with mum Cora. Photo: Sandy McCook
The De La Riviere family from Cumbria searching for a clue. Pictured: Jasper De La Riviere, 2. Photo: Sandy McCook
The De La Riviere family from Cumbria. Finlay De La Riviere, 4, strides out looking for the next clue. Photo: Sandy McCook
Hayley Barrett with daughters Isla, 1, and Sophie, 3, from Inverness. Photo: Sandy McCook
Sophie McDonald of Mosstodloch with her son Arran, 2, at the Brodie Castle sundial. Photo: Sandy McCook
Seven year old Adam Andrew with mum Justine in the trees. Photo: Sandy McCook
Euan MacKenzie, 10, of Nairn with his cousin Eilish Peek, 2, and sister Isla, 13. Photo: Sandy McCook
Families were hunting golden eggs. Photo: Sandy McCook
Brodie Castle’s grounds date from the 16th Century. Photo: Sandy McCook

