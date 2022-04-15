GALLERY: Families hunt for clues on Easter egg hunt at historic Brodie Castle By David Mackay April 15, 2022, 5:00 pm Struan Peek, 2, with his uncle Alistair MacKenzie of Nairn at Brodie Castle. Photo: Sandy McCook [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Families have been kick-starting the Easter weekend with a chocolate egg hunt round the historic grounds of Brodie Castle. Groups have been teaming up to collect clues to solve puzzles and earn sweet treats. It is part of the National Trust of Scotland’s series of Easter events across the holiday weekend. Historic Brodie Castle was built in the 16th Century but was burned about 100 years later before being rebuilt in the 19th Century. Today its picturesque grounds make them a popular destination for walks in the warm Easter weather – regardless of whether there is the prospect of a chocolate egg at the end or not. The Keep family from Coupar Angus. Matthew Keep with sons Malci, 5, and Shug, 2, with mum Cora. Photo: Sandy McCook The De La Riviere family from Cumbria searching for a clue. Pictured: Jasper De La Riviere, 2. Photo: Sandy McCook The De La Riviere family from Cumbria. Finlay De La Riviere, 4, strides out looking for the next clue. Photo: Sandy McCook Hayley Barrett with daughters Isla, 1, and Sophie, 3, from Inverness. Photo: Sandy McCook Sophie McDonald of Mosstodloch with her son Arran, 2, at the Brodie Castle sundial. Photo: Sandy McCook Seven year old Adam Andrew with mum Justine in the trees. Photo: Sandy McCook Euan MacKenzie, 10, of Nairn with his cousin Eilish Peek, 2, and sister Isla, 13. Photo: Sandy McCook Families were hunting golden eggs. Photo: Sandy McCook Brodie Castle’s grounds date from the 16th Century. Photo: Sandy McCook Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close