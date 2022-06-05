Planning ahead: Keith battery energy storage system proposed and boxing gym approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Planning ahead: Keith battery energy storage system proposed and boxing gym approved

By Sean McAngus
June 5, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 5, 2022, 10:52 pm
Change of use for store to boxing gym.
Here we take a look at some of the latest standout planning applications submitted to and determined by Moray Council.

There are proposals for a battery energy storage system in Keith and maturation warehouses near Portgordon.

Planners have also approved the change of use of store to boxing club and lighting at the Forres Market Cross and Tolbooth.

Battery energy storage system

Keith Renewables Ltd has submitted a proposal of application notice for a battery energy storage system.

The system and relevant works is proposed next to the electricity substation on Westerton Road, Keith.

Plans also include access roads and CCTV.

The batteries are expected to look similar to shipping containers, and will be able to store up to 49.9 megawatts of electricity.

Maturation warehouses

An proposal of application notice has been submitted to build maturation warehouses.

William Grant and Sons Distillers wants the development to take place on land to the south of Crisp Maltings at Portgordon.

Proposals include land engineering and infrastructure works.

Moray Council.

In the past two weeks, Moray Council has also determined some applications.

KO success for store

The Elgin Boxing Club has had their planning application to renew temporary consent for the change of use for a store to a boxing club approved.

The club’s Kevin Gentleman was represented by Jason Grant in the application for the store on 41 North Street, Bishopmill, Elgin.

Over the years, Moray has produced boxing talent including Andrew Smart, Fraser Wilkinson and Megan Gordon, who became Scotland’s first-ever Commonwealth female boxer.

Boxer Andrew Smart.

A new external elevation lighting scheme will be added to the Forres Market Cross and The Tolbooth.

This comes after an application submitted by LDN Architects LLP on behalf of Forres Community Council was given the green light.

Market Cross in Forres.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

