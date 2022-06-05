Planning ahead: Keith battery energy storage system proposed and boxing gym approved

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Here we take a look at some of the latest standout planning applications submitted to and determined by Moray Council.

There are proposals for a battery energy storage system in Keith and maturation warehouses near Portgordon.

Planners have also approved the change of use of store to boxing club and lighting at the Forres Market Cross and Tolbooth.

Battery energy storage system

Keith Renewables Ltd has submitted a proposal of application notice for a battery energy storage system.

The system and relevant works is proposed next to the electricity substation on Westerton Road, Keith.

Plans also include access roads and CCTV.

The batteries are expected to look similar to shipping containers, and will be able to store up to 49.9 megawatts of electricity.

Maturation warehouses

An proposal of application notice has been submitted to build maturation warehouses.

William Grant and Sons Distillers wants the development to take place on land to the south of Crisp Maltings at Portgordon.

Proposals include land engineering and infrastructure works.

In the past two weeks, Moray Council has also determined some applications.

Planners have also approved the change of use of store to boxing club and lighting at the Forres Market Cross and Tolbooth.

KO success for store

The Elgin Boxing Club has had their planning application to renew temporary consent for the change of use for a store to a boxing club approved.

The club’s Kevin Gentleman was represented by Jason Grant in the application for the store on 41 North Street, Bishopmill, Elgin.

Over the years, Moray has produced boxing talent including Andrew Smart, Fraser Wilkinson and Megan Gordon, who became Scotland’s first-ever Commonwealth female boxer.

A new external elevation lighting scheme will be added to the Forres Market Cross and The Tolbooth.

This comes after an application submitted by LDN Architects LLP on behalf of Forres Community Council was given the green light.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

More planning news: